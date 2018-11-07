Garo Paylan: Armenians are represented differently in Turkish schools

Armenians are represented differently in Turkish schools, the Turkish deputy of Armenian origin Garo Paylan said in the Turkish parliament during the discussion of the budget for the Ministry of Education.
According to Paylan, after studying in an Armenian preschool institution, he entered a Turkish school and experienced various cases over his Armenian origin, Ensonhaber reported.
Once a history teacher told the class that Armenians stabbed the Turks in the back. After that, all the students turned to him, the deputy noted.
Paylan also recalled one incident in the army, when his army friend, upon learning that he was Armenian, passed out.
“Regaining consciousness, he said “You are a good person, I don’t think you are Armenian." Thus, Armenians are represented differently in the Turkish schools,” MP concluded.