CNN reporter loses White House access after confrontation with Trump

White House has suspended CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s access to White House after a confrontation on Wednesday between Acosta and the US President Donald Trump during a press conference, ABC7news reported.
“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern…As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice,” Trump’s press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted.
During the press conference on Wednesday, Acosta asked Trump about the so-called migrant caravan from Mexico,Trump replied , but Acosta kept asking clarifying questions. After the exchange of words, the President said that he would no longer answer Acosta's questions, since he had asked them enough. However, the reporter proceeded asking. A White House staffer took his microphone before Trump called him a "rude, terrible person."