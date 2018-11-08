News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 08
USD
487.82
EUR
556.85
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.82
EUR
556.85
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
CNN reporter loses White House access after confrontation with Trump
CNN reporter loses White House access after confrontation with Trump
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

White House has suspended CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s access to White House after a confrontation on Wednesday between Acosta and the US President Donald Trump during a press conference, ABC7news reported

 “President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern…As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice,” Trump’s press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted.

During the press conference on Wednesday, Acosta asked Trump about the so-called migrant caravan from Mexico,Trump replied , but Acosta kept asking clarifying questions. After the exchange of words, the President said that he would no longer answer Acosta's questions, since he had asked them enough. However, the reporter proceeded asking. A White House staffer took his microphone before Trump called him a "rude, terrible person."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
About 40 Saudi Consulate employees questioned on Khashoggi’s murder
“Since Oct. 19, the investigators have recorded statements of 38 consulate employees as “witnesses...
 Court of Appeal dismisses search complaint at Yerevan.Today office
Erdogan: Saudi team planned Khashoggi’s murder
The evidence shows that the killing of Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated...
 CIA Director to visit Turkey as part of investigation into Khashoggi's death
Haspel will fly to Turkey soon…
 Turkish official: Khashoggi's body found at bottom of well at Saudi consulate
Turkish authorities have not offered a comment on the claims…
Saudi Arabia comments on Khashoggi murder
Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has stated that…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news