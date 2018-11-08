News
Online recharge without commission at “Haypost” post offices
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

VivaCell-MTS and “Haypost” are glad to announce, that from now on one can make VivaCell-MTS prepaid account recharge, as well as settle bills for postpaid mobile phone, Internet and fixed services at all “Haypost” post offices without any commission fee. The money is instantly transferred online to the subscriber’s account balance.

 The offer is valid for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

For more information, please visit www.mts.am, call the free 111 line, contact us through "111 online" portal or visit one of our service centers.

 
