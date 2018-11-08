Armenia, Kazakhstan defense ministers discuss cooperation

Acting Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan met with his Kazakh counterpart Nurlan Yermekbayev on the margins of the joint meeting of the foreign ministers and defense ministers of the OSCE member states.
The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda, while noting the importance of expanding interaction.
Tonoyan and Yermekbayev also stressed the high level of cooperation between the two countries in the defense sector as well as active participation of the armed forces of the two countries in operational and combat training in the formats of the CSTO and the CIS, as well as in the framework of the International Army Games. They expressed readiness to continue contacts in the field of military and military-technical cooperation.