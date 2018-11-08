Acting IT minister likely to run in Armenia elections

Pashinyan arrives in Astana for a working visit

Armenian president's residence to move to Baghramyan 26 again

Commission gathers to discuss gas prices

Armenia MOD comments on truck accident: Military personnel committed omissions

Armenia, Kazakhstan defense ministers discuss cooperation

Khachaturov returned to Armenia on November 4

Armenia to allocate around 3 billion drams for early elections

Group of 4 tried to cross Armenia-Turkey border

Armenia appoints representative at ECHR

Soldiers injured in Armenia truck crash are in satisfactory condition

Online recharge without commission at “Haypost” post offices

Los Angeles Council adopts resolution on 30th anniversary of Artsakh

One killed, one injured in Yerevan car crash

Newspaper: Yuri Khachaturov is back to Armenia

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request

Trump looks forward to meeting again with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Macedonia has made “substantial progress” toward NATO membership

US hopes Russia will continue to let Israel hit Iran in Syria: envoy

Conditions of all servicemen injured as a result of car crash are satisfactory

Pashinyan: I am confident we will manage to establish entirely new public-police relations

Pompeo cancels meeting with North Korea

Egypt court sentences 8 to death

Armenia acting FM discusses cooperation with his Kyrgyz counterpart

Armenia's Defense Ministry delegation heads to Kazakhstan

Kremlin: Russia and US postpone summit on French request

Garo Paylan: Armenians are represented differently in Turkish schools

“Single-use” named word of the year by Collins dictionary

CSTO leaders to discuss election ofnew secretary general during closed-door meeting

Criminal case filed in connection with Armenia army truck accident

ISIS mass graves found in Iraq

12-year-old boy missing in Armenia

EU official: EU hopes for substantive talks on Karabakh

21 soldiers were in a truck that crashed in Armenia's south

WSJ: US awaits split Congress after midterms

Women set a record in US midterm elections

SRC’s chief not ruling out inspections in companies linked to Armenia’s 2nd President

4 soldiers killed in Armenia truck accident

Acting Armenia health minister to run in elections

13 foreigners amnestied in Armenia

Ex-speaker of Armenia parliament not to run in early election

Ucom’s uCloud solutions prices down by 20%

Wife of Azerbaijani ex-banker arrested in UK

Over 90% of Congressional candidates endorsed by Armenian Americans win

Red Cross ready to act as a neutral intermediary over captives

Artsakh: Azerbaijani authorities want to return terrorists in order to make them heroes

Pashinyan to participate in CSTO Collective Security Council's meeting

Freedom of peaceful assembly and of association: UN rights expert visits Armenia

Acting minister: Healthcare spending to increase by 10.1 under 2019 budget

Armenian parliament’s standing committee on defense fail to gather for meeting

Artsakh president receives head of Armenia real estate cadastre

First 2 Muslim women elected to Congress

Tusk says there is very serious threat of Polexit

Ex-defense minister believes RPA has to participate in early vote

4, one-year-old boy among them, injured in Armenia car crash

Republicans preserve majority in Senate

Lebanese minister Avedis Guidanian apologized to Egypt

Anthony Brindisi is third Armenian American to serve in Congress

Russia and China conclude three new contracts

Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan visits family of Karen Ghazaryan captured by Azerbaijan

Armenians thank Vanuatu PM for becoming first Pacific leader to recognize Genocide

294 convicts released from jails by 20:00 under amnesty law

Armenian acting FM to take part in a joint meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council

EU’s enlargement commissioner: Turkey membership talks should be dropped

Lavrov: US’ pressure on SWIFT "unacceptable"

234 convicts released from jails by 18:00 under amnesty law

At least two killed in Marseille collapsed buildings

US sanctions target sunken Iranian ship, closed bank

Tsarukyan to head Prosperous Armenia party list at snap elections

Hrachya Harutyunyan amnestied

Lavrov: US sanctions on Iran are absolutely illegitimate

NATO to finance Afghan army until 2024

EU remains committed to Iranian nuclear deal

Armenian President invites OSCE/ODIHR and CIS member states’ mission to observe early parliamentary elections

Tonoyan: Armenia has not received formal proposal from Azerbaijan

Turkey believes Saudi king not involved in Jamal Khashoggi murder

81 people amnestied in Armenia

Armenia official: Position of CSTO chief reserved for Armenia until 2020

Acting minister: Border tension reduced after Dushanbe arrangements

Iran Vice President: We will do all we can to reduce effects of sanctions

Erdogan: US sanctions on Iran are wrong

Armenian captive Karen Ghazaryan stands trial in Azerbaijan

US midterm elections kick off

Facebook blocks dozens of accounts before US elections

Armenia president receives new Sweden ambassador

Expert: US impose sanctions against Iran for the sake of their ally, Israel

MFA: Armenia studies possible implications of Iran sanctions

Armenian parliament speaker receives new Switzerland envoy

Kremlin: Putin and Trump to have on the go conversation in Paris

Iran and "five" plan to minimize damage from US sanctions

18-year-old soldier dies in Karabakh

Armenia not to host LGBT forum

Armenia official: EU respects Armenian values

Armenian activist Shant Harutyunyan set free

US diplomat: We realize that Armenia has difficult geopolitical position, but we are concerned

Deputy FM: Armenia not developing ties with Iran at the expense of relations with other partners

Armenia official: 8 countries have ratified EU-Armenia deal

Acting Deputy FM: Iran sanctions is a sensitive topic for Armenia

US official: Armenia is an optimistic country today

Armenia Deputy FM comments on appointment of CSTO Secretary General