Commission gathers to discuss gas prices

YEREVAN. – A commission set up to study the functioning of gas supplies and distribution as well as validity of the current gas and electricity tariffs is holding a meeting on Thursday.
The meeting was attended by members of the commission, as well as Grant Tadevosyan, Gazprom-Armenia CJSC Director General, Deputy General Director for Economy and Finance issues Karen Movsisyan, and Deputy Minister for Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia Hakob Vardanyan.
The commission discusses gas distribution in Armenia, as well as the validity of the existing gas tariffs.