Thursday
November 08
Armenia MOD comments on truck accident: Military personnel committed omissions
Armenia MOD comments on truck accident: Military personnel committed omissions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – Acting Armenian Deputy Defense Minister Gabrial Balayan commented on an army truck crash and admitted that military personnel committed omissions.

“A preliminary investigation is underway, and it is inappropriate to make any comments. In fact there were omissions that were committed by the servicemen having different ranks. A special group is working not to allow such accidents in the future,” Balayan said.

 A truck carrying 21 soldiers of the Armenian army crashed on Wednesday afternoon claiming lives of four soldiers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
