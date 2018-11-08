Radioactive leakage recorded at Japanese nuclear facility

A radioactive leakage has been recorded on a decommissioned nuclear reprocessing plant in the Japanese village of Tokai in the Ibaraki Prefecture.
The level reached 833 Becquerels, RIA Novosti reported quoting Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA).
According to the source, radiation contamination near the hermetic container was discovered by the facility staff on Wednesday. A possible cause of the leakage was the wear of a rubber seal that ensures tightness.
No one has been injured as the result of the incident.