News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 08
USD
487.82
EUR
556.85
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.82
EUR
556.85
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Radioactive leakage recorded at Japanese nuclear facility
Radioactive leakage recorded at Japanese nuclear facility
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A radioactive leakage has been recorded on a decommissioned nuclear reprocessing plant in the Japanese village of Tokai in the Ibaraki Prefecture.

The level reached 833 Becquerels, RIA Novosti reported quoting Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA).

According to the source, radiation contamination near the hermetic container was discovered by the facility staff on Wednesday. A possible cause of the leakage was the wear of a rubber seal that ensures tightness.

No one has been injured as the result of the incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Moscow’s shopping center evacuated amid blast threat
The press services of the Ministry of Emergency Situations…
 Armenia MOD comments on truck accident: Military personnel committed omissions
“A preliminary investigation is underway, and it is inappropriate to make any comments...
 Soldiers injured in Armenia truck crash are in satisfactory condition
Six of the 17 injured soldiers have fractures...
 One killed, one injured in Yerevan car crash
One of the cars crashed into a tree...
 12-year-old boy missing in Armenia
The boy with autism left home at around 7 pm...
 21 soldiers were in a truck that crashed in Armenia's south
Four soldiers were killed as a truck overturned near the city of Goris...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news