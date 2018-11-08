News
Belarus urges to remove barriers in EAEU as soon as possible
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Work to remove trade barriers and form sectoral markets within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) needs to be accelerated, Chair of the International Affairs and National Security Commission of the Belarus National Assembly Council Sergei Rakhmanov told RIA Novosti.

The Belarus Finance Ministry noted that new trade barriers and legislative exemptions appear on the EAEU market faster than old ones are eliminated.

“Obviously, this work should be accelerated, because, despite the agreements that we have, the EAEU maintains quite a large number of barriers and decisions are often made that directly contradict the agreements within the union,” Rakhmanov said.

According to him, the member states must act in such a way that the common economic space “has a positive dynamic in development”.
Հայերեն and Русский
