CSTO summit: Nazarbayev advises colleagues to be concise
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Kazakh President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, opened the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Sputnik- Kazakhstan reported.

Before the upcoming narrow-format meeting, the leader said that during the session, the information of the CSTO secretariat will be heard, the results of the Kazakhstan's chairmanship in 2018 will be summed up, and topical issues of collective security of countries will be discussed.

According to him, delegates will have 10 minutes to speak. But, as international practice shows, it is possible to cope in five minutes, the president noted.

Work will continue in an expanded format with media representatives.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
