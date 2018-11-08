Manfred Weber is a European Commission head candidate

The Deputy Chair of the Christian Social Union (CSU), Manfred Weber became the main candidate of the European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament elections in 2019.
About 79 percent of the delegates of European Parliament voted for him on Thursday, the Guardian reported.
Thus, a 46-year-old Manfred Weber won a EPP vote victory inside the EPP, bypassing another candidate, former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb.
Now Manfred Weber will be a rival to the candidate of the Social Democrats, the former Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans for the post of head of the European Commission. His candidacy should be supported by the leaders of the EU member states.