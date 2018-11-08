News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 08
USD
487.82
EUR
556.85
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.82
EUR
556.85
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Manfred Weber is a European Commission head candidate
Manfred Weber is a European Commission head candidate
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Deputy Chair of the Christian Social Union (CSU), Manfred Weber became the main candidate of the European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament elections in 2019.

About 79 percent of the delegates of European Parliament voted for him on Thursday, the Guardian reported

Thus, a 46-year-old Manfred Weber won a EPP vote victory inside the EPP, bypassing another candidate, former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb.

Now Manfred Weber will be a rival to the candidate of the Social Democrats, the former Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans for the post of head of the European Commission. His candidacy should be supported by the leaders of the EU member states.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news