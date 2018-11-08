News
Nikol Pashinyan participates in CSTO Collective Security Council session
Nikol Pashinyan participates in CSTO Collective Security Council session
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Key international and regional issues and the further promotion of cooperation between CSTO members were discussed during the session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), the Armenian Prime Minister's press service reported.

The event was attended by the leaders of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Russia Vladimir Putin, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Given that the Republic of Kirgizstan has assumed the presidency over the CSTO for the period of 2018-2019, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov presented the priorities of his country during the presidency over the CSTO.

A number of documents were signed during the summit.

The issue of the appointment of a new Secretary-General of the CSTO was also touched upon at the meeting. The sides agreed to continue discussions on December 6 in St. Petersburg. At the same time, works will be done to elaborate relevant norms regulating the issues related to the early termination of the powers of the Secretary-General.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
