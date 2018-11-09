News
Facebook Messenger will soon let you delete sent messages
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The update that will allow you to remove a message from your Messenger chats is “coming soon,” Facebook said this week, Digital Trends reported.

Confirmation of the upcoming feature is contained in the release notes accompanying the latest update for Facebook’s stand-alone messaging app. The final paragraph reads: “Coming soon: Remove a message from a chat thread after it’s been sent. If you accidentally send the wrong photo, incorrect information or message the wrong thread, you can easily correct it by removing the message within ten minutes of sending it.”

 
