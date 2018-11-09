News
Newspaper: Why wasn't new CSTO Secretary General elected?
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

During the yesterday's summit the leaders of CSTO member states failed to answer the burning question, namely which country the next secretary general will represent, Zhoghovurd newspaper writes.

After Yuri Khachaturov was recalled by Armenia, Belarus is claiming for the post and is supported by Kazakhstan. However, Russia, which has a decisive role, has not voiced a clear position yet.

Anyhow, the decisions are made collectively, and if any of the members vetoes one of the options, there will be no decision.

“Meanwhile, the 17th provision of the CSTO regulations says the Secretary General is appointed by the decision of the council and for a three-year term.

And, since CSTO presidency passed to Armenia, not Yuri Khachaturov, for three years, the replacement of the secretary general does not have to affect the country. And from legal viewpoint Armenia is definitely right, but there are still political nuances,” the daily writes.
