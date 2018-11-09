Russia comments on new US sanctions

The Russian embassy in U.S. commented on new American sanctions that came into effect on November 8.
“The U.S. authorities continue to impose new sanctions on the Russian Crimea on a regular basis. We were promised to face them every month or two. Therefore, we expect to find a new round of sanctions under the Christmas Tree.
We have to admit that we’ve lost track of what the U.S. side is trying to achieve from it a long time ago.
We’ve noticed that Crimean hotels ended up in the sanctions list this time, including the best SPA hotel in the world. In this regard we expect the popularity of these resorts to grow. We are confident that they will add special offers for American tourists.
The Crimea is ready to welcome guests from the U.S. Come to see it with your own eyes,” the embassy said on Facebook.