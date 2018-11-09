News
Trump speaks about big corruption scandal in Florida
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

President Trump informed about a possible election fraud in Florida where Republican Rick Scott won 50.21 percent of votes.

The runner-up Bill Nelson who polled 49.79 percent demanded a recount.

“Law Enforcement is looking into another big corruption scandal having to do with Election Fraud in #Broward and Palm Beach. Florida voted for Rick Scott!” Trump tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
