Prospects of Armenia-Kazakhstan energy cooperation discussed in Astana
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Acting Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan met with Daniyar Abulgazin, member of National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and chairman of oil and gas committee, and Davit Galtsyan, Davit Galstyan, director of Mosston Engineering.

The sides discussed prospects of cooperation in energy sector, conditions and opportunities of the Armenian market as well as government’s moves to improve business environment in Armenia.

The Kazakh side said they are interested in carrying out activities in Armenia. Acting PM welcomed the initiative and offered to continue discussion with the relative committees of the Armenian government.

They also touched upon the opportunity to export Armenia-made products to Kazakhstan.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
