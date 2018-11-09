Kim Kardashian has not addressed Armenia state agencies to adopt a child

YEREVAN. – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not addressed Armenian state agencies to adopt a child from Armenia, representatives of Labor and Social Affairs Ministry said.
The reality star has not applied any of Armenia’s orphanages, the ministry said in response to an inquiry by Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“First Kim and her husband had to address the U.S. state agencies to get a permission, and submit relevant papers to Armenia’s Justice Ministry. After getting a permission for adoption, they could see the child. As to the reports alleging they visited an orphanage during their visit to Armenia, they are false. She was in the spotlight, and everyone saw where Kim went when visiting in Armenia,” representative of the ministry said.
heat magazine reported about Kim’s intention to adopt an Armenian boy. A source told the magazine that the couple had applied to an Armenian orphanage that they visited three years ago.