Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan distorting facts as usual
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijani side once again tries to distort facts, spokesperson for the Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am commenting on Azerbaijani interpretation of a report published by bellingcat.com website.

Azerbaijani side interpreted the article as “the statement of liberation of new heights in Nakhchivan”.

“I dismiss these statements on my behalf and on behalf of the author Masis Ingilizian. Masis has not written such things. Azerbaijan “has not liberated”  a single inch of land. Yes, Azerbaijani side moved forward, but exclusively in its part of the neutral territory,” he said.

 

 
