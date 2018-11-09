Expert: Armenia urgently needs new NPP

YEREVAN. – Armenia urgently needs to build a new nuclear power plant, a doctor in technical sciences who coordinates the Armenian Heliofication Project Vahan Hamazaspyan says.
According to him, the resources of the Armenian NPP were exhausted as early as 2006, and all measures taken today are only a way to prolong the station’s life.
“The construction of a new NPP will allow creating conditions for the establishment of solar energy production, which is one of the fastest growing energy sectors in the world,” the expert said.
Construction of new NPP will allow creating new jobs and establishing export-oriented production, which will be 30% cheaper than the production made with an energy received through nuclear power plants.