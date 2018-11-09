News
Sarkissian: I made no particular statement regarding Armenia-Turkey relations
Sarkissian: I made no particular statement regarding Armenia-Turkey relations
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said he has not made a particular statement on Armenia-Turkey relations.

“Such a statement has to be made either by foreign ministry or the government. During one of my interviews with a famous reporter working for the Swiss state television and France’s TV5, I was unexpectedly asked what I would say if Mr. Erdogan appeared before me. As it was morning, I said I would just say ‘good morning’. And, as an Armenian man, I would tell him we have something to talk about. It was not a political statement, but an approach of an Armenian man who is serving as a president at the moment,” Sarkissian tol
Հայերեն and Русский
