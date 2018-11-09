News
President: Armenia has good reputation in the world
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia President Armen Sarkissian said it is not up to him to give his assessment of a path that Armenia chose.

Sarkissian is confident that Armenia has good reputation in the world, and we are perceived as a country that made dramatic changes in a civilized way.

“You may call it a velvet revolution, a revolution of love, new Armenia, but in fact Armenia made dramatic changes withoit blood and confrontation without a trouble, and this is appreciated by the world community and by the Armenian Diaspora,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
