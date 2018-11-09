News
Melbourne Police confirm assailant dead after "terrorist" attack
Melbourne Police confirm assailant dead after "terrorist" attack
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Australian police is considering the incident with the attack in Melbourne as terrorism, the Guardian reported

As reported earlier, several people were stabbed, and one of them fatally, by an unknown armed man in the Australian city of Melbourne.

“What we know so far about the individual ... from what we know we are treating this as a terrorism incident. We believe we have confirmation on the identity [and] there are ongoing investigations being conducted by counter-terrorism. I am not at liberty to disclose the identity of this person,” said Chief commissioner Graham Ashton.

According to him, the attacker died at hospital.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
