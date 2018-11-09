News
Friday
November 09
Expert: If US puts pressure on Yerevan over Iran, Russia will support Armenia
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We need to wrap up U.S. permissiveness and absolute militarism, said  a member of the Russian upper house security and defense committee Frants Klintsevich.

His remark came in response to comment on the visit of the US security adviser John Bolton to the Caucasus.

According to him, Armenia, as an independent state, can establish a friendly relationship with whatever country it wants, including Iran, especially considering the fact that Iran is a friendly neighbor to Armenia.

Klintsevich noted that Armenia is not alone, and that Russia is ready to give full support if Washington tries to exert pressure on Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
