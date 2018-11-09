News
US and Poland sign energy cooperation agreement
Poland and the United States have signed an agreement on energy cooperation.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said at the signing that Poland was interested in diversifying its gas supplies and that talks about the contract began when US President Donald Trump visited Poland last year.

The Polish and US presidents in September signed a declaration on strategic partnership in which they pledged to “enhance cooperation on energy security" and to "work to ensure better energy diversification of Europe”, Poland Radio reported.
