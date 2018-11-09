MH17 victims’ families urge Trump to put pressure on Putin

Families of victims of 2014 MH17 crash urged the US President Donald Trump to put pressure on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for information, Associated Press reported.
In a letter to Trump published Friday on Twitter, relatives of about 30 of the 298 passengers and crew killed on July 17, 2014, say "we have a right to know what happened to our loved ones.”
The leaders will meet in Paris this weekend as part of events marking the end of the First World War, while the bilateral meeting of the two leaders is not expected in Paris.