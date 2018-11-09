News
Baku: Azerbaijan closely follows CSTO summit in Astana
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan closely followed the CSTO summit in Astana, and took into account the documents signed following the summit, as well as the final declaration, said deputy head of the foreign policy department of the Azerbaijani presidential administration Hikmet Hajiyev.

The CSTO meeting in a narrow format was held on Friday in Astana.

Earlier, the chair of the Russian-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary cooperation group, Ali Huseynli, said that in the new geopolitical conditions, the issue of Azerbaijan’s participation in the CSTO could be considered.
