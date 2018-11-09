Malibu announces evacuation because of wildfires in California

Malibu was evacuated as blazes roared southwards from the outskirts of Los Angeles. Two separate fires erupted within miles of each other on Thursday shutting down the 101 Freeway in both directions and sweeping towards the Santa Monica Mountains. There are around 13,000 Malibu residents along a 21-mile stretch of coast, Express reported.

Fast-moving wildfires on Friday morning led to the evacuation of 75,000 homes as the Woolsey Fire hit parts of Thousand Oaks in Ventura County northwest of Los Angeles.

Several evacuation sites were giving protective masks for residents, Ventura County Emergency Services said, although there were no immediate reports of deaths or serious injuries.

The Woolsey blaze also struck parts of Los Angeles County, where mandatory evacuation orders were given on Friday morning, US time, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The fire had jumped Highway 101 in several places, including Calabasas and Agoura Hills, as it barrelled south towards coastal Malibu.