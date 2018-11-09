News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 10
USD
487.95
EUR
553.19
RUB
7.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.95
EUR
553.19
RUB
7.29
Show news feed
2 Armenian Americans win seats in Michigan and Maryland legislatures
2 Armenian Americans win seats in Michigan and Maryland legislatures
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

26-year-old  Mari Manoogian, a former U.S. State Department worker, won the Michigan State House District 40 seat, currently held by Republicans.

Birmingham resident and Democrat Mari Manoogian defeated Republican David Wolkinson in the Nov. 6 election.

Manoogian received 30,223 votes compared to 23,221 for Wolkinson, a former vice chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.

Lorig Charkoudian, the Democratic candidate for Maryland’s House of Delegates was elected to serve as one of the three delegates for District 20 in the November 6th midterm elections becoming the first Armenian American in recent memory – and perhaps ever – to serve in the Maryland state legislature.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news