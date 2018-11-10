25 soldiers wounded, 7 missing after explosion in Turkey

Norway suspends arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia

Trump: I have good relations with Putin

Theresa May: We will not under any circumstances have second referendum on Brexit

Trump snarks ‘blame the Russians’ over slow vote count in Florida, Georgia

Azerbaijani ex-policeman, who likely killed woman in elevator, detained

Malibu announces evacuation because of wildfires in California

Wildfires destroy at least 1,000 structures in California

UN Refugee Agency says examine new Trump policy curbing asylum

India examining details of exemptions on buying Iranian oil

Armenian acting PM to visit Paris

ISIS claims responsibility for Melbourne attack

Armen Sarkissian: Armenia is once again the center of the Silk Road

Russian FM unpleasantly surprised amid ex-Austrian colonel ‘spy'

Baku: Azerbaijan closely follows CSTO summit in Astana

US and Poland sign energy cooperation agreement

Outgoing Armenia ambassador to Holy Land bids farewell to Pope (PHOTO)

MH17 victims’ families urge Trump to put pressure on Putin

Expert: If US puts pressure on Yerevan over Iran, Russia will support Armenia

Melbourne Police confirm assailant dead after "terrorist" attack

16-year-old stabbed in Armenia village school

From the Heart of Armenia: ARARAT new advertising campaign – triptych about mastery, nature and time

Military expert: US actions in South Caucasus directed against Russia

Expert: Armenia urgently needs new NPP

Wildfire destroys California city

President: Armenia has good reputation in the world

Sarkissian: I made no particular statement regarding Armenia-Turkey relations

Retired Austrian army colonel arrested on charges of spying for Russia

Armenia President: I have no contacts with Serzh Sargsyan

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan distorting facts as usual

One dead in Melbourne stabbing attack

Artsakh president meets with head of Armenia State Control Service

Cuba and Vietnam sign agreement to deepen ties

Missing Armenia boy with autism found dead

Kim Kardashian has not addressed Armenia state agencies to adopt a child

Prospects of Armenia-Kazakhstan energy cooperation discussed in Astana

Trump speaks about big corruption scandal in Florida

Russia comments on new US sanctions

Ex-defense minister: Pashinyan needs strong opposition in the parliament

Newspaper: Why wasn't new CSTO Secretary General elected?

Seeker of Armenians’ “treasures” dies in Turkey

Facebook Messenger will soon let you delete sent messages

CSTO leaders consider it necessary to increase efforts in cybersecurity field

US authorities expands sanctions list against Russia

Kazakh President urges interested countries to become CSTO partners, observers

Status quo is unacceptable – representative of U.S. mission to OSCE

India, China Will Replace EU Nations From the Elite G7 Club: Juncker

Suren Papikyan appointed as head of My Step campaign headquarters

Jinping calls on US to respect China's rights to develop according to path chosen by itself

Nikol Pashinyan participates in CSTO Collective Security Council session

Manfred Weber is a European Commission head candidate

Putin informs CSTO summit of situation in Syria

Nazarbayev: New CSTO Secretary General most likely to be Belarus’ representative

CSTO member states to make decision on Secretary General candidacy in December

Moscow’s shopping center evacuated amid blast threat

Trump on California shooting: I've been fully briefed on terrible shooting in LA

Israeli police say Netanyahu's lawyer committed bribery

CSTO summit: Nazarbayev advises colleagues to be concise

12 people killed in Los Angeles bar shooting

Armenia’s acting FM participates in joint sitting of CSTO bodies

Belarus urges to remove barriers in EAEU as soon as possible

Radioactive leakage recorded at Japanese nuclear facility

OSCE urges to return White House access to CNN journalist

Presidency of CSTO passes to Kyrgyzstan

Nazarbayev opens CSTO session

At least 6 killed in California bar shooting

Gazprom-Armenia: Iranian gas has to be at least 10% cheaper than Russian gas

Union for National Self-Determination to participate in Armenia early elections

CNN reporter loses White House access after confrontation with Trump

Acting IT minister likely to run in Armenia elections

Pashinyan arrives in Astana for a working visit

Armenian president's residence to move to Baghramyan 26 again

Commission gathers to discuss gas prices

Armenia MOD comments on truck accident: Military personnel committed omissions

Armenia, Kazakhstan defense ministers discuss cooperation

Khachaturov returned to Armenia on November 4

Armenia to allocate around 3 billion drams for early elections

Group of 4 tried to cross Armenia-Turkey border

Armenia appoints representative at ECHR

Soldiers injured in Armenia truck crash are in satisfactory condition

Los Angeles Council adopts resolution on 30th anniversary of Artsakh

One killed, one injured in Yerevan car crash

Newspaper: Yuri Khachaturov is back to Armenia

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request

Trump looks forward to meeting again with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Macedonia has made “substantial progress” toward NATO membership

US hopes Russia will continue to let Israel hit Iran in Syria: envoy

Conditions of all servicemen injured as a result of car crash are satisfactory

Pashinyan: I am confident we will manage to establish entirely new public-police relations

Pompeo cancels meeting with North Korea

Egypt court sentences 8 to death

Armenia acting FM discusses cooperation with his Kyrgyz counterpart

Armenia's Defense Ministry delegation heads to Kazakhstan

Kremlin: Russia and US postpone summit on French request

Garo Paylan: Armenians are represented differently in Turkish schools

“Single-use” named word of the year by Collins dictionary

CSTO leaders to discuss election ofnew secretary general during closed-door meeting

Criminal case filed in connection with Armenia army truck accident

ISIS mass graves found in Iraq