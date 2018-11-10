Trump declares emergency in California

President Donald Trump Friday declared an emergency in the state of California in connection with growing wildfires.
oPresident rdered federal assistance to supplement local response as three major wildfires burn across the state, Fox News reported.
According to the reports, at least nine people were killed and more than 150,000 people were evacuated in wildfires, BBC reported. Five bodies were found in one vehicle.
Earlier the authorities declared a full evacuation from the town of Paradise that burned down.