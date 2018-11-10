News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 10
USD
487.95
EUR
553.19
RUB
7.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.95
EUR
553.19
RUB
7.29
Show news feed
Trump declares emergency in California
Trump declares emergency in California
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

President Donald Trump Friday declared an emergency in the state of California in connection with growing wildfires.

oPresident rdered federal assistance to supplement local response as three major wildfires burn across the state, Fox News reported.

According to the reports, at least nine people were killed and more than 150,000 people were evacuated in wildfires, BBC reported. Five bodies were found in one vehicle.

Earlier the authorities declared a full evacuation from the town of Paradise that burned down.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news