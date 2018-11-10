News
Newsfeed
News
US embassy: Armenia is a friend, pressure campaign is meant to change Iran’s bad behavior
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The United States look forward to continued cooperation with the Armenian government and companies in our efforts to pressure the Iranian regime to stop its destabilizing behaviors, the U.S. embassy said in a statement.

The embassy sent a written response to an inquiry by Armenian News-NEWS.am on how the sanctions may affect the Armenian nationals who either have accounts in Bank Mellat Yerevan or doing business via this bank after the bank appeared in Treasury’s list.

The embassy referred us to the Department of Treasury’s press release for specifics on the sanctions. 

“The United States considers Armenia as a close friend and a partner. Our maximum pressure campaign is meant to change the Iranian regime’s bad behavior by cutting off revenues it uses to fund terrorist activities around the world, foment regional instability, continue its nuclear weapons development program, proliferate ballistic missiles and missile technology, and line its corrupt leaders’ pockets and ultimately force it back to the table to achieve a better deal,” the U.S. embassy said in a statement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
