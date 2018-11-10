Economist: Deduction of taxes from ID cards contains certain risks

YEREVAN. – Deduction of taxes from ID cards initiated by the State Revenue Committee of Armenia is not the best option and contains many risks, economist Armen Grigoryan told reporters on Saturday.

At the same time, according to him, it is not clear what technical means will be used.

“Stores should be equipped with appropriate devices, which should be connected to the server containing personal data of Armenian citizens. How much do you think it is safe? ”Grigoryan said.

He welcomed the intentions of the State Revenue Committee to reduce the volume of the shadow economy in the country through this kind of documentation of trade volumes, but taxation mechanisms are still not clear for him.

Grigoryan explained that there may be families, all members of which have their ID card, but the expenses will be paid one at a time and as a result, it will turn out that the citizen registered as the owner of the card who receives a certain salary, spends more than his monthly earnings according to the data on ID card. There will be a logical and reasonable question, where he got extra funds if they were not documented. According to the expert, this will create additional difficulties for the Committee in terms of calculations.