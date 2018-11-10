Acting minister: Jirair Sefilian will be granted Armenia citizenship

YEREVAN. – The founder of Sasna Tsrer party and Karabakh war veteran Jirair Sefilian will be granted the citizenship of Armenia, acting Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan said.
“The citizenship is granted by the president, we have made a positive conclusion,” he told reporters.
Asked whether the matter is president’s focus right now, Zeynalyan said the problem was solved, and the citizenship will be granted.
Spokesperson for the party Hermine Mkrtchyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Sefilian’s application on granting citizenship post factum was declined.