Garo Paylan raises issue of Turkish-Armenian border opening in Turkish parliament

Turkish parliament deputy of Armenian origin, Garo Paylan raised the issue of the Turkish-Armenian border opening during discussions in the Turkish parliament, Demokrathaber reported.
Garo Paylan recalled that the Turkish-Armenian border has been closed for 26 years now.
"As a citizen of Turkey, I want to the best for Turkey and want Turkey to have good relations with all the neighbors. The border with Armenia has been closed for 26 years. Why has it been closed? All products go to Armenia through Georgia. Some are imported to Armenia from Iran and China," Paylan noted.