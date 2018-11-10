News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 11
USD
487.95
EUR
553.19
RUB
7.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.95
EUR
553.19
RUB
7.29
Show news feed
Erdogan: 7 soldiers martyred in ammo depot explosion
Erdogan: 7 soldiers martyred in ammo depot explosion
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

At least seven Turkish soldiers have been martyred and 25 others injured in an ammo depot explosion in southeast Turkey, the country’s president said on Saturday, Anadolu reported.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was speaking at a ceremony, marking 80th death anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, in the capital Ankara.

"Seven Turkish soldiers were martyred and almost 25 others were injured in an ammo depot explosion in southeastern province of Hakkari. Rest in peace. I also wish quick recovery to injured ones," Erdogan said.

The defective ammo blast in Hakkari had occurred on Friday.

"Twenty-five of our military personnel were injured today at the Ortaklar Sungu Tepe military base in the Semdinli district when defective ammunition detonated during artillery shooting," said the National Defense Ministry on Friday.

Meanwhile, Erdogan criticized the U.S. for putting bounty on key PKK terrorists, while cooperating with terror group at the same time.

"We are aware of those who listed PKK as a terrorist organization and put bounty on key leaders, but cooperated with them in the background," Erdogan said.

"We always tell them [U.S. officials] this game will fail and those, who walk alongside terrorist organizations, will be disappointed," he said.

Turkish army will continue to destroy terror in northern Iraq, the president added.

U.S. Department of State on Tuesday put a bounty on three key PKK terrorists, according to a statement by the U.S. Embassy in Ankara.

Those who give information on the identification or location of the terrorists Murat Karayilan (up to $5 million), Cemil Bayik (up to $4 million) and Duran Kalkan (up to $3 million) will be rewarded as part of the State Department's Rewards for Justice program.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Citizens of Armenia injured in accident in Georgia
At the moment, information on the place of hospitalization and the state of health of the injured is being clarified....
 Death toll rises to 50 from triple terrorist attacks in Somalia
Erdogan says at least 7 soldiers killed in ammunition depot blast
The cause of the blast was under investigation...
Fire prompts evacuation in St. Petersburg supermarket
The roof of the building collapsed...
 25 soldiers wounded, 7 missing after explosion in Turkey
Meanwhile, a Turkish court imposed a broadcast ban on the incident to prevent misinformation...
 Malibu announces evacuation because of wildfires in California
Several evacuation sites were giving protective masks for residents...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news