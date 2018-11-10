Erdogan: 7 soldiers martyred in ammo depot explosion

At least seven Turkish soldiers have been martyred and 25 others injured in an ammo depot explosion in southeast Turkey, the country’s president said on Saturday, Anadolu reported.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was speaking at a ceremony, marking 80th death anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, in the capital Ankara.

"Seven Turkish soldiers were martyred and almost 25 others were injured in an ammo depot explosion in southeastern province of Hakkari. Rest in peace. I also wish quick recovery to injured ones," Erdogan said.

The defective ammo blast in Hakkari had occurred on Friday.

"Twenty-five of our military personnel were injured today at the Ortaklar Sungu Tepe military base in the Semdinli district when defective ammunition detonated during artillery shooting," said the National Defense Ministry on Friday.

Meanwhile, Erdogan criticized the U.S. for putting bounty on key PKK terrorists, while cooperating with terror group at the same time.

"We are aware of those who listed PKK as a terrorist organization and put bounty on key leaders, but cooperated with them in the background," Erdogan said.

"We always tell them [U.S. officials] this game will fail and those, who walk alongside terrorist organizations, will be disappointed," he said.

Turkish army will continue to destroy terror in northern Iraq, the president added.

U.S. Department of State on Tuesday put a bounty on three key PKK terrorists, according to a statement by the U.S. Embassy in Ankara.

Those who give information on the identification or location of the terrorists Murat Karayilan (up to $5 million), Cemil Bayik (up to $4 million) and Duran Kalkan (up to $3 million) will be rewarded as part of the State Department's Rewards for Justice program.