Death toll rises to 50 from triple terrorist attacks in Somalia

The number of people who perished in the triple terrorist attacks in Mogadishu on Friday has risen to 50 while 58 others are nursing injuries in various city hospitals, police and medical sources said on Saturday, Xinhua reported.
"More bodies were found under the rubble and the death toll now stands at 50 people. We don't know if there are other people still under the rubble but we are trying our best to recover those missing," a police officer who requested anonymity told Xinhua.
The city's main hospital Madina received majority of the dead and injured from the blasts which rocked the central business district area Friday.
"We received 32 injured people while several others including the dead were booked in other hospitals," said Mohamed Yusuf, director of Madina Hospital.
Three huge blasts went off around KM 4 Junction Friday afternoon which the militant group al-Shabab said was targeting Sahafi hotel which is popular with politicians and was once a safe haven for journalists covering the Somali civil war.