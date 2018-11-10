News
Macron and Merkel lay wreath at WW1 armistice site
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday laid a wreath and unveiled a ceremonial plaque at a war memorial in eastern France where the armistice was signed ending World War I, The Local reported.

In a highly symbolic ceremony, Macron and Merkel met in a forest clearing near Compiegne, where Germany officially surrendered at dawn on November 11, 1918, bringing to a close more than four years of slaughter on the Western front.
 
Macron had earlier on Saturday sought to defuse a row with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday, hailing the "great solidarity" between their countries after Trump blasted his proposals for a European army.
   
Macron attempted to smooth over the divisions, saying he shared Trump's view on the need for Europe to boost defence spending.
   
"We need a much better burden-sharing within NATO," he said.

 
