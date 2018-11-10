Nikol Pashinyan is in Paris on a working visit (PHOTOS)

Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan visited “Picasso, Blue and Rose” exhibition at the Musee d'Orsay on Saturday, where they got acquainted with the early works of world-famous painter Pablo Picasso. In attendance were several other heads of country delegations that have arrived in France to participate in an event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the World War I Armistice.
"Picasso. Blue and Rose" exhibition opened on September 18 and will last till January 6. More than 300 early artworks by Picasso from different collections are presented at the exhibition. On this occasion, a number of famous paintings have been brought to Musée d’Orsay from different countries of the world.
Later today, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan attended a dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honor of the visiting heads of state, government and international organizations.
On November 11, Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the ceremony dedicated to the World War I Ceasefire Centenary and the Paris Peace Conference.