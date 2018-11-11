5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesian coast

Macron comments on Trump's tweets

Yuri Vardanyan's body transported to Armenia

Embassy: 2 of 6 Armenian citizens injured in Georgia road accident are children

Number of Ebola victims exceeds 200 in Congo

UK PM’s Brexit proposal crashes as EU turns off life support

Car completely burned out by fire in Yerevan

Three factors could increase women's risk of heart attack

Churchill's grandson criticizes Trump for not visiting French military cemetery

Noel Mikaeljan suffers his second defeat

Russia Embassy to clarify circumstances over Russian journalist detention in US

US releases arrested Russian journalist Malkevich

One killed in Armenia road accident

Citizens of Armenia injured in accident in Georgia

Sex addiction is more common than previously thought: One in 10 men and one in 12 women are hooked, study shows

Nikol Pashinyan is in Paris on a working visit (PHOTOS)

Tapping Trump’s thigh, Macron seeks to defuse tensions

Erdogan: 7 soldiers martyred in ammo depot explosion

Macron and Merkel lay wreath at WW1 armistice site

Robert Kocharyan's lawyers apply to ECHR

Death toll rises to 50 from triple terrorist attacks in Somalia

US embassy: Armenia is a friend, pressure campaign is meant to change Iran’s bad behavior

Blue light exposure decreases systolic blood pressure, arterial stiffness, and improves endothelial function in humans

Aram Sargsyan: RPA and Civil Contract can unite

Ambassador Kirakossian: People and authorities of Karabakh must have decisive voice in conflict settlement process

Garo Paylan raises issue of Turkish-Armenian border opening in Turkish parliament

Gor Minasyan wins world vice champion's title

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 120 times last week

Erdogan says at least 7 soldiers killed in ammunition depot blast

Russia, Austria FMs discuss situation over officer suspected of spying for Russia

Gyumri mayor to vote for Civil Contract party

Acting minister: Jirair Sefilian will be granted Armenia citizenship

Roberto Carlos: Vinicius will make history at Real

Economist: Deduction of taxes from ID cards contains certain risks

Most fashionable Armenian girls in the streets of Yerevan (photo)

Trump names reason for California wildfires

Singing eases Parkinson's: One-hour choir sessions reduce blood pressure and stress levels in sufferers - and even improve neurological symptoms, study suggests

Republic and Free Democrats parties sign memo to participate in early election as "We" alliance

Artsakh president appoints deputy chief of police

Armenia's legendary weightlifter Yuri Vardanyan will be buried on November 13

Fire prompts evacuation in St. Petersburg supermarket

Children spending hours a day in front of screens are at risk of ‘short-sightedness, obesity and CANCER’

Pashinyan calls for live debates

Newspaper: Orinats Yerkir party not to participate in early elections

First Armenia-made military robot tested

Jirair Sefilian denied Armenia citizenship, PM's office suggests filing a lawsuit

Trump declares emergency in California

Newspaper: Heated debates during CSTO meeting in Astana

Wildfires reach Malibu, Kim and her family among evacuees

Boy and man injured by a shooter in Canada

Native Language Promotes Access to Visual Consciousness

World champion Samvel Martirosyan dedicates his victory to Armenian people

25 soldiers wounded, 7 missing after explosion in Turkey

Norway suspends arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia

Trump: I have good relations with Putin

Nanobots heading to eye delivery

Theresa May: We will not under any circumstances have second referendum on Brexit

Trump snarks ‘blame the Russians’ over slow vote count in Florida, Georgia

Azerbaijani ex-policeman, who likely killed woman in elevator, detained

Fluorescent marker can help guide surgeons to remove dangerous brain tumour cells more accurately

2 Armenian Americans win seats in Michigan and Maryland legislatures

Malibu announces evacuation because of wildfires in California

Nikol Pashinyan discusses measures for improving business environment with major entrepreneurs

Wildfires destroy at least 1,000 structures in California

Warning for men obsessed with going to the gym

Karabakh President meets attorney-general of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Davtyan

UN Refugee Agency says examine new Trump policy curbing asylum

India examining details of exemptions on buying Iranian oil

Armenian acting PM to visit Paris

Woman, 27, who lost a staggering 303lbs has surgery to remove 7lbs of excess skin that was causing agonising pain in her jaw, back and neck

ISIS claims responsibility for Melbourne attack

Armen Sarkissian: Armenia is once again the center of the Silk Road

Russian FM unpleasantly surprised amid ex-Austrian colonel ‘spy'

Simon Martirosyan becomes world champion

Baku: Azerbaijan closely follows CSTO summit in Astana

US and Poland sign energy cooperation agreement

Outgoing Armenia ambassador to Holy Land bids farewell to Pope (PHOTO)

MH17 victims’ families urge Trump to put pressure on Putin

Expert: If US puts pressure on Yerevan over Iran, Russia will support Armenia

Melbourne Police confirm assailant dead after "terrorist" attack

16-year-old stabbed in Armenia village school

From the Heart of Armenia: ARARAT new advertising campaign – triptych about mastery, nature and time

Military expert: US actions in South Caucasus directed against Russia

Expert: Armenia urgently needs new NPP

Wildfire destroys California city

Mum says she’ll miss breastfeeding her NINE-YEAR-OLD daughter now she’s finally weaned

President: Armenia has good reputation in the world

Sarkissian: I made no particular statement regarding Armenia-Turkey relations

Retired Austrian army colonel arrested on charges of spying for Russia

Armenia President: I have no contacts with Serzh Sargsyan

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan distorting facts as usual

One dead in Melbourne stabbing attack

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wishes fast recovery to Danny Welbeck (PHOTO)

Artsakh president meets with head of Armenia State Control Service

Vladimir Nabokov who penned the 1955 novel ‘Lolita’ was driven to suicidal thoughts by PSORIASIS, French scientists claim

Cuba and Vietnam sign agreement to deepen ties

Missing Armenia boy with autism found dead

Kim Kardashian has not addressed Armenia state agencies to adopt a child

Prospects of Armenia-Kazakhstan energy cooperation discussed in Astana

Playing Christmas music too early could be BAD for your health: Experts say jolly jingles trigger stress over pressure to buy, spend and be happy