Macron comments on Trump's tweets

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about his attitude on the US President Donald Trump tweets, CNN reported.
Macron responded on Trump’s recent tweet over him.
"I always prefer having direct discussion or answering questions (than) making my diplomacy through tweets. But I think we had a very clear discussion. He is in favor of a better burden-sharing within NATO. I agree with that. And I think that in order to have a better burden-sharing, all of us do need more Europe,” Macron noted.
On November 9, the US president condemned in Twitter the French President’s idea to create a pan-European army in opposition to the US, Russia and China, calling it “offensive."