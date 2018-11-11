News
Sunday
November 11
News
Embassy: 2 of 6 Armenian citizens injured in Georgia road accident are children
Embassy: 2 of 6 Armenian citizens injured in Georgia road accident are children
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

Three out of six Armenian citizens injured as a result of the traffic accident in Georgia have been transported to Tbilisi, the Armenian Embassy reported.

According to it, the minibus was transporting the residents of Kartikam village, who are Armenian citizens and collided with another car. Three of them have already been transported to Tbilisi, while two injured are children aged six and eight. The driver of the minibus was also taken to Tbilisi. A 50-year-old driver of another car died, he was a Georgian Interior Ministry official.

As reported earlier, six Armenians were injured as a result of the traffic accident in Georgia's Akhalkalaki town on Saturday, Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն
