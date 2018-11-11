Trump, Erdogan discuss Khashoggi’s murder over dinner

The US President Donald Trump discussed with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan the investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Daily Mail reported.
As the representative of the White House told the agency, the conversation took place during the dinner of the leaders in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also sat next to Trump during this dinner. What exactly the US and Turkish presidents were talking about has not been reported yet.