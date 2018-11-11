News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 11
USD
487.95
EUR
553.19
RUB
7.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.95
EUR
553.19
RUB
7.29
Show news feed
Trump, Erdogan discuss Khashoggi’s murder over dinner
Trump, Erdogan discuss Khashoggi’s murder over dinner
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The US President Donald Trump discussed with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan the investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Daily Mail reported.

As the representative of the White House told the agency, the conversation took place during the dinner of the leaders in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also sat next to Trump during this dinner. What exactly the US and Turkish presidents were talking about has not been reported yet.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news