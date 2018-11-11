At least 16 killed in Afghanistan after Taliban attack

14 killed, 11 injured in Brazil landslide

RPA discusses its participation in snap elections, internal political situation

Mom and her boy, 13, die falling out of window in Russia

Macron: Trump and I both outsiders to politics

Armenia acting PM attends events dedicated to WWI Ceasefire Centenary in Paris (PHOTO)

Sharmazanov: RPA may participate in snap elections

Trump, Erdogan discuss Khashoggi’s murder over dinner

One killed in Armenian Gyumri car collision (PHOTO)

RPA to hold session chaired by Serzh Sargsyan

San Diego Comic-Con President dies of cancer

Elvis Presley to be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

5 injured in Armenia road accident (PHOTO)

European Council President criticizes Trump’s EU policy

5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesian coast

Macron comments on Trump's tweets

Yuri Vardanyan's body transported to Armenia

Embassy: 2 of 6 Armenian citizens injured in Georgia road accident are children

Number of Ebola victims exceeds 200 in Congo

UK PM’s Brexit proposal crashes as EU turns off life support

Car completely burned out in Yerevan

Churchill's grandson criticizes Trump for not visiting French military cemetery

Russia Embassy to clarify circumstances over Russian journalist detention in US

US releases arrested Russian journalist Malkevich

One killed in Armenia road accident

Citizens of Armenia injured in accident in Georgia

Nikol Pashinyan is in Paris on a working visit (PHOTOS)

Tapping Trump’s thigh, Macron seeks to defuse tensions

Erdogan: 7 soldiers martyred in ammo depot explosion

Macron and Merkel lay wreath at WW1 armistice site

Robert Kocharyan's lawyers apply to ECHR

Death toll rises to 50 from triple terrorist attacks in Somalia

US embassy: Armenia is a friend, pressure campaign is meant to change Iran’s bad behavior

Aram Sargsyan: RPA and Civil Contract can unite

Ambassador Kirakossian: People and authorities of Karabakh must have decisive voice in conflict settlement process

Garo Paylan raises issue of Turkish-Armenian border opening in Turkish parliament

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 120 times last week

Erdogan says at least 7 soldiers killed in ammunition depot blast

Russia, Austria FMs discuss situation over officer suspected of spying for Russia

Gyumri mayor to vote for Civil Contract party

Acting minister: Jirair Sefilian will be granted Armenia citizenship

Economist: Deduction of taxes from ID cards contains certain risks

Trump names reason for California wildfires

Republic and Free Democrats parties sign memo to participate in early election as "We" alliance

Artsakh president appoints deputy chief of police

Armenia's legendary weightlifter Yuri Vardanyan will be buried on November 13

Fire prompts evacuation in St. Petersburg supermarket

Pashinyan calls for live debates

Newspaper: Orinats Yerkir party not to participate in early elections

First Armenia-made military robot tested

Jirair Sefilian denied Armenia citizenship, PM's office suggests filing a lawsuit

Trump declares emergency in California

Newspaper: Heated debates during CSTO meeting in Astana

Boy and man injured by a shooter in Canada

25 soldiers wounded, 7 missing after explosion in Turkey

Norway suspends arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia

Trump: I have good relations with Putin

Theresa May: We will not under any circumstances have second referendum on Brexit

Trump snarks ‘blame the Russians’ over slow vote count in Florida, Georgia

Azerbaijani ex-policeman, who likely killed woman in elevator, detained

2 Armenian Americans win seats in Michigan and Maryland legislatures

Malibu announces evacuation because of wildfires in California

Nikol Pashinyan discusses measures for improving business environment with major entrepreneurs

Wildfires destroy at least 1,000 structures in California

Karabakh President meets attorney-general of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Davtyan

UN Refugee Agency says examine new Trump policy curbing asylum

India examining details of exemptions on buying Iranian oil

Armenian acting PM to visit Paris

ISIS claims responsibility for Melbourne attack

Armen Sarkissian: Armenia is once again the center of the Silk Road

Russian FM unpleasantly surprised amid ex-Austrian colonel ‘spy'

Baku: Azerbaijan closely follows CSTO summit in Astana

US and Poland sign energy cooperation agreement

Outgoing Armenia ambassador to Holy Land bids farewell to Pope (PHOTO)

MH17 victims’ families urge Trump to put pressure on Putin

Expert: If US puts pressure on Yerevan over Iran, Russia will support Armenia

Melbourne Police confirm assailant dead after "terrorist" attack

16-year-old stabbed in Armenia village school

From the Heart of Armenia: ARARAT new advertising campaign – triptych about mastery, nature and time

Military expert: US actions in South Caucasus directed against Russia

Expert: Armenia urgently needs new NPP

Wildfire destroys California city

President: Armenia has good reputation in the world

Sarkissian: I made no particular statement regarding Armenia-Turkey relations

Retired Austrian army colonel arrested on charges of spying for Russia

Armenia President: I have no contacts with Serzh Sargsyan

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan distorting facts as usual

One dead in Melbourne stabbing attack

Artsakh president meets with head of Armenia State Control Service

Cuba and Vietnam sign agreement to deepen ties

Missing Armenia boy with autism found dead

Kim Kardashian has not addressed Armenia state agencies to adopt a child

Prospects of Armenia-Kazakhstan energy cooperation discussed in Astana

Trump speaks about big corruption scandal in Florida

Russia comments on new US sanctions

Ex-defense minister: Pashinyan needs strong opposition in the parliament

Newspaper: Why wasn't new CSTO Secretary General elected?

Seeker of Armenians’ “treasures” dies in Turkey

Facebook Messenger will soon let you delete sent messages

CSTO leaders consider it necessary to increase efforts in cybersecurity field