Sunday
November 11
Sharmazanov: RPA may participate in snap elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

RPA may participate in the upcoming snap elections, RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Sunday.

Asked to comment whether the proportional list of the party will be headed by Vigen Sargsyan, he noted that the RPA had not yet discussed the proportional list.

According to him, everyone should be nominated by a rating list, and those who will be in the top ten list.

As reported earlier, the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) held a meeting on Sunday, chaired by party leader Serzh Sargsyan.

The members were expected to discuss the upcoming elections, whether they are going to participate in the elections or not, as well as possible proportional list.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
