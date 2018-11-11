RPA discusses its participation in snap elections, internal political situation

At the session of the RPA Council two important issues have been discussed, RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Sunday.

According to him, the MPs discussed the participation in the snap parliamentary elections, the internal political situation.

Immediately after the sitting of the RPA Council, a representative of the party, former Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan will give a briefing, Sharmazanov added.

Sharmazanov also noted that today the RPA proportional list will not be published, as it will be done in the next few days. The deadline is November 14.

The spokesman also underlined his position on the elections, saying he was one of the first people to support the party's participation in the elections.

As reported earlier, the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) held a meeting on Sunday, chaired by party leader Serzh Sargsyan.

The members were expected to discuss the upcoming elections, whether they are going to participate in the elections or not, as well as possible proportional list.