Paris marks 100th anniversary of end of World War 1

Solemn events are held in Paris on Sunday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the World War 1.
A total of about 70 delegations and state leaders arrived in the French capital.
Events are also taking place in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Enniskillen and other locations across the country, the Independent reported.
The event was kicked off French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech. He called on world leaders to unite for a joint struggle for peace. It was followed by military ceremony as well as a theatrical performance.
Over 3,400 people were invited to the ceremony, among them were veterans of the French armed forces, as well as allied countries.
Among the distinguished guests were Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US leader Donald Trump, Chair of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Femen activists who had 'fake peacemakers' and 'hypocrisy' painted on their bodies were stoped by police as they were trying to approach Trump's motorcade in Paris.