Femen Activist tries to break through Trump's motorcade in Paris
Femen Activist tries to break through Trump's motorcade in Paris
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society


Femen activists who had 'fake peacemakers' and 'hypocrisy' painted on their bodies were stoped by police as they were trying to approach Trump's motorcade in Paris, Bloomberg reported.

She was taken away by the police. Femen "greeted" the motorcade, which was heading for the Arc de Triomphe.

“They’ve come to celebrate peace but they’re promoting war,” Inna Shevchenko, leader of the Femen group, tweeted a video, later adding: “Welcome war criminals.”

Video of the incident on its Youtube channel published a LeHuffPost publication.
