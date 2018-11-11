Putin, Trump agree to meet at G20 summit

Media reveals Khashoggi’s last words

2 killed, 4 injured in US Waffle House shooting

Peace Forum kicks off in Paris

10 injured as car hit pedestrians in Romania

RPA proportional list to be headed by Vigen Sargsyan

Femen Activist tries to break through Trump's motorcade in Paris

Paris marks 100th anniversary of end of World War 1

Vigen Sargsyan elected RPA first vice-chair

At least 16 killed in Afghanistan after Taliban attack

14 killed, 11 injured in Brazil landslide

RPA discusses its participation in snap elections, internal political situation

Mom and her boy, 13, die falling out of window in Russia

Liverpool beat Fulham (video)

Inter lost 1-4 to Atalanta

The 6 signs you’re not eating enough protein

Macron: Trump and I both outsiders to politics

Armenia acting PM attends events dedicated to WWI Ceasefire Centenary in Paris (PHOTO)

Sharmazanov: RPA may participate in snap elections

Trump, Erdogan discuss Khashoggi’s murder over dinner

Marcos Pizzelli is Kazakh top scorer

One killed in Armenian Gyumri car collision (PHOTO)

RPA to hold session chaired by Serzh Sargsyan

San Diego Comic-Con President dies of cancer

Elvis Presley to be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

5 injured in Armenia road accident (PHOTO)

European Council President criticizes Trump’s EU policy

5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesian coast

Macron comments on Trump's tweets

Yuri Vardanyan's body transported to Armenia

Embassy: 2 of 6 Armenian citizens injured in Georgia road accident are children

Number of Ebola victims exceeds 200 in Congo

NBA top 10 plays of night

UK PM’s Brexit proposal crashes as EU turns off life support

Car completely burned out in Yerevan

Three factors could increase women's risk of heart attack

Churchill's grandson criticizes Trump for not visiting French military cemetery

Noel Mikaeljan suffers his second defeat

Russia Embassy to clarify circumstances over Russian journalist detention in US

US releases arrested Russian journalist Malkevich

One killed in Armenia road accident

Citizens of Armenia injured in accident in Georgia

Sex addiction is more common than previously thought: One in 10 men and one in 12 women are hooked, study shows

Nikol Pashinyan is in Paris on a working visit (PHOTOS)

Tapping Trump’s thigh, Macron seeks to defuse tensions

Erdogan: 7 soldiers martyred in ammo depot explosion

Macron and Merkel lay wreath at WW1 armistice site

Robert Kocharyan's lawyers apply to ECHR

Death toll rises to 50 from triple terrorist attacks in Somalia

US embassy: Armenia is a friend, pressure campaign is meant to change Iran’s bad behavior

Blue light exposure decreases systolic blood pressure, arterial stiffness, and improves endothelial function in humans

Aram Sargsyan: RPA and Civil Contract can unite

Ambassador Kirakossian: People and authorities of Karabakh must have decisive voice in conflict settlement process

Garo Paylan raises issue of Turkish-Armenian border opening in Turkish parliament

Gor Minasyan wins world vice champion's title

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 120 times last week

Erdogan says at least 7 soldiers killed in ammunition depot blast

Russia, Austria FMs discuss situation over officer suspected of spying for Russia

Gyumri mayor to vote for Civil Contract party

Acting minister: Jirair Sefilian will be granted Armenia citizenship

Roberto Carlos: Vinicius will make history at Real

Economist: Deduction of taxes from ID cards contains certain risks

Most fashionable Armenian girls in the streets of Yerevan (photo)

Trump names reason for California wildfires

Singing eases Parkinson's: One-hour choir sessions reduce blood pressure and stress levels in sufferers - and even improve neurological symptoms, study suggests

Republic and Free Democrats parties sign memo to participate in early election as "We" alliance

Artsakh president appoints deputy chief of police

Armenia's legendary weightlifter Yuri Vardanyan will be buried on November 13

Fire prompts evacuation in St. Petersburg supermarket

Children spending hours a day in front of screens are at risk of ‘short-sightedness, obesity and CANCER’

Pashinyan calls for live debates

Newspaper: Orinats Yerkir party not to participate in early elections

First Armenia-made military robot tested

Jirair Sefilian denied Armenia citizenship, PM's office suggests filing a lawsuit

Trump declares emergency in California

Newspaper: Heated debates during CSTO meeting in Astana

Wildfires reach Malibu, Kim and her family among evacuees

Boy and man injured by a shooter in Canada

Native Language Promotes Access to Visual Consciousness

World champion Samvel Martirosyan dedicates his victory to Armenian people

25 soldiers wounded, 7 missing after explosion in Turkey

Norway suspends arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia

Trump: I have good relations with Putin

Nanobots heading to eye delivery

Theresa May: We will not under any circumstances have second referendum on Brexit

Trump snarks ‘blame the Russians’ over slow vote count in Florida, Georgia

Azerbaijani ex-policeman, who likely killed woman in elevator, detained

Fluorescent marker can help guide surgeons to remove dangerous brain tumour cells more accurately

2 Armenian Americans win seats in Michigan and Maryland legislatures

Malibu announces evacuation because of wildfires in California

Nikol Pashinyan discusses measures for improving business environment with major entrepreneurs

Wildfires destroy at least 1,000 structures in California

Warning for men obsessed with going to the gym

Karabakh President meets attorney-general of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Davtyan

UN Refugee Agency says examine new Trump policy curbing asylum

India examining details of exemptions on buying Iranian oil

Armenian acting PM to visit Paris

Woman, 27, who lost a staggering 303lbs has surgery to remove 7lbs of excess skin that was causing agonising pain in her jaw, back and neck

ISIS claims responsibility for Melbourne attack

Armen Sarkissian: Armenia is once again the center of the Silk Road