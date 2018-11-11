Peace Forum kicks off in Paris

The World Forum, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, opened on Sunday in Paris.
The forum was initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron and is intended to be a response to the growing tensions in the modern world. Heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations arrived at the Forum after participating in a solemn ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe and lunch in the Elysee Palace, France 24 reported.
The forum was opened by Macron, who in his speech emphasized the importance of such an event and thanked all those who contributed to its conduct.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary-General António Guterres also had a speech during the opening ceremony.
As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump, who is in Paris now, decided not to participate in the Forum.
The World Forum will last three days until November 13.