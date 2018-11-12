News
Armenia ex-ruling party publicizes resolution approved by its council
Armenia ex-ruling party publicizes resolution approved by its council
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At its meeting on Sunday, the board of former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) approved the draft political resolution, which also will be considered its election platform.

The draft political resolution has been posted on the RPA website.

The decision of the draft declaration of the board indicates, in particular, that the RPA will run in the snap National Assembly election slated for December 9, it will launch a party modernization process immediately after this early parliamentary voting, and it will convene a party congress shortly after the parliamentary election.
Հայերեն
