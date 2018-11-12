Armenia acting PM’s wife attends some events on 2nd day of her Paris visit

Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Sunday participated in a number of events on the second day of her visit to Paris.
The day kicked off with the ceremony devoted to the centenary of the armistice that was signed to end World War I, and during which Hakobyan was accompanying acting PM Pashinyan.
Subsequently, Anna Hakobyan attended the official dinner which French First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted at the Palace of Versailles.
The Paris visit concluded with a concert by the Vienna Philharmonic, again at the Palace of Versailles. Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, also were on hand at this event.
Hakobyan on Monday will travel to Moscow to participate in several working meetings organized by the Armenian embassy.
Photo from Paris Match
