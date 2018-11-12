News
Monday
November 12
News
Georgia truck driver has accident in Armenia
Georgia truck driver has accident in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A Georgian truck driver was involved in a major road accident Monday, in Armavir Province of Armenia.

At around 7։30am, a truck—driven by Georgian citizen Kache Chiladze Badri, 52—went off road on the Yerevan-Armavir motorway—at the administrative territory of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) city, rolled sideways, and ended up in a small gorge.

As per shamshyan.com, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries.

The driver said the truck was loaded with about 26 tons of bananas, but he could not recall who they belonged to.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
