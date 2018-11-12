Georgia truck driver has accident in Armenia

A Georgian truck driver was involved in a major road accident Monday, in Armavir Province of Armenia.
At around 7։30am, a truck—driven by Georgian citizen Kache Chiladze Badri, 52—went off road on the Yerevan-Armavir motorway—at the administrative territory of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) city, rolled sideways, and ended up in a small gorge.
As per shamshyan.com, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries.
The driver said the truck was loaded with about 26 tons of bananas, but he could not recall who they belonged to.